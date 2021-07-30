JCDecaux (EPA:DEC) Given a €30.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on JCDecaux (EPA:DEC) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

DEC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €22.00 ($25.88) price objective on JCDecaux and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. UBS Group set a €15.00 ($17.65) price target on JCDecaux and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €21.30 ($25.06) price target on JCDecaux and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays set a €24.00 ($28.24) price target on JCDecaux and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €22.61 ($26.61).

DEC stock opened at €23.46 ($27.60) on Thursday. JCDecaux has a twelve month low of €27.02 ($31.79) and a twelve month high of €36.90 ($43.41). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €24.21.

JCDecaux SA engages in the outdoor advertising activities worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting of street furniture; selling and renting of equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other activities.

