Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) a GBX 6,050 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 6,050 ($79.04) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on RB. UBS Group set a GBX 8,300 ($108.44) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 6,000 ($78.39) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays set a £106 ($138.49) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 7,800 ($101.91) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 6,500 ($84.92) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 7,501.67 ($98.01).

Get Reckitt Benckiser Group alerts:

The firm has a market cap of £48.36 billion and a PE ratio of 40.79. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 12 month low of GBX 5,782 ($75.54) and a 12 month high of GBX 8,020 ($104.78). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 6,356.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

See Also: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.