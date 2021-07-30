Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) a GBX 6,050 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 6,050 ($79.04) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on RB. UBS Group set a GBX 8,300 ($108.44) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 6,000 ($78.39) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays set a £106 ($138.49) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 7,800 ($101.91) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 6,500 ($84.92) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 7,501.67 ($98.01).

The firm has a market cap of £48.36 billion and a PE ratio of 40.79. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 12 month low of GBX 5,782 ($75.54) and a 12 month high of GBX 8,020 ($104.78). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 6,356.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01.

About Reckitt Benckiser Group

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

