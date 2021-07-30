Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “€2.31” Price Target for Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D)

Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) has been given a €2.31 ($2.72) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 2.12% from the stock’s current price.

O2D has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.30 ($3.88) price objective on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.50 ($4.12) price objective on Telefónica Deutschland and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €2.10 ($2.47) price objective on Telefónica Deutschland and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a €2.90 ($3.41) target price on Telefónica Deutschland and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €2.60 ($3.06) target price on Telefónica Deutschland and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €2.69 ($3.17).

Get Telefónica Deutschland alerts:

Telefónica Deutschland stock opened at €2.26 ($2.66) on Wednesday. Telefónica Deutschland has a twelve month low of €2.10 ($2.47) and a twelve month high of €2.63 ($3.09). The firm has a 50 day moving average of €2.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion and a PE ratio of 20.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.07, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

TelefÃ³nica Deutschland Holding AG provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers voice, data, and value-added services in mobile and fixed line networks; access to infrastructure and services for its wholesale partners; and digital products and services in the fields of Internet of Things.

Featured Story: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Telefónica Deutschland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefónica Deutschland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.