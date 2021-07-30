Jefferies Financial Group Upgrades Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) to “Hold”

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have $21.44 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Rémy Cointreau’s FY2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an underperform rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Rémy Cointreau from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a report on Friday, June 4th. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $69.15.

Shares of REMYY stock opened at $22.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 2.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.79. Rémy Cointreau has a 52 week low of $15.68 and a 52 week high of $22.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.76 and a beta of 0.21.

RÃ©my Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes liqueurs and spirits. The company operates through RÃ©my Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. It offers liqueurs and spirits primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, St-RÃ©my, Mount Gay, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, The Botanist, Westland, LOUIS XIII, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.

