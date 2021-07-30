Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Automatic Data Processing, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ADP)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Samana now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $1.52 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.49. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Automatic Data Processing’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.64 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $2.14 EPS.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 44.23%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $192.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.40.

Shares of ADP stock opened at $208.83 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $200.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Automatic Data Processing has a 12-month low of $127.31 and a 12-month high of $209.87. The stock has a market cap of $88.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.72.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 223.2% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 8,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 5,744 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 51,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 64.6% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 180,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,746,000 after acquiring an additional 70,707 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 7,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 4,583 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $916,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Joseph Desilva sold 1,316 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.29, for a total transaction of $257,001.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $757,725.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,327 shares of company stock valued at $1,664,058. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

