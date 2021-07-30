Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Torrid Holdings Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CURV)

Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Torrid in a research report issued on Monday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Stichter anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Torrid’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.08 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CURV. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Torrid in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Torrid in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Cowen began coverage on Torrid in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group began coverage on Torrid in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on Torrid in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.31.

Shares of CURV stock opened at $23.11 on Wednesday. Torrid has a 52-week low of $21.63 and a 52-week high of $28.98.

About Torrid

Torrid Holdings Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Torrid Parent Inc that operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

