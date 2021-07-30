JLP Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

JLP Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 141,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 33,200 shares during the quarter. Kimco Realty comprises 1.6% of JLP Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. JLP Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $2,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in Kimco Realty by 42.6% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 459,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,610,000 after purchasing an additional 137,259 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Kimco Realty by 240.3% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 91,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 64,400 shares during the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Kimco Realty by 4.6% during the first quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 100,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 4,417 shares during the last quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Kimco Realty by 0.4% during the first quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 553,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,377,000 after buying an additional 2,303 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Kimco Realty by 0.4% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 343,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,435,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kimco Realty stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,028,664. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Kimco Realty Corp has a 12-month low of $10.03 and a 12-month high of $22.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.09.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 99.83%. Analysts predict that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on KIM shares. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Kimco Realty from $23.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Truist lifted their price target on Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.46.

In other Kimco Realty news, COO David Jamieson sold 89,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total transaction of $1,982,519.50. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

