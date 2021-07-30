JLP Asset Management LLC Purchases 40,900 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

JLP Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 109.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 78,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,900 shares during the quarter. Crown Castle International makes up approximately 8.2% of JLP Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. JLP Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $15,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Crown Castle International by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,599,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,267,136,000 after acquiring an additional 507,298 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Crown Castle International by 27.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,703,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,046,915,000 after acquiring an additional 3,787,088 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in Crown Castle International by 3.4% during the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 14,937,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,571,249,000 after acquiring an additional 492,940 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Crown Castle International by 5.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,679,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,493,991,000 after acquiring an additional 470,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Crown Castle International by 3.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,833,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,345,312,000 after acquiring an additional 258,302 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 310 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $181.53 per share, with a total value of $56,274.30. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,055.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director J Landis Martin bought 4,200 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $191.52 per share, with a total value of $804,384.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 141,755 shares in the company, valued at $27,148,917.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

CCI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Crown Castle International in a research note on Monday, May 10th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.38.

Shares of NYSE CCI traded up $1.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $194.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,911,006. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 1-year low of $146.15 and a 1-year high of $204.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $84.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.37.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 18.62% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th were issued a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 11th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.47%.

Crown Castle International Profile

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

