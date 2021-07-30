John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.10-1.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $485-505 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $483.30 million.John Bean Technologies also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.600-$4.800 EPS.

JBT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on John Bean Technologies from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on John Bean Technologies from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on John Bean Technologies from $151.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $143.00.

Shares of NYSE:JBT traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $145.40. 4,972 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 186,036. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. John Bean Technologies has a 52-week low of $80.74 and a 52-week high of $151.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $138.76. The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.84, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.58.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.19. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 6.33%. The company had revenue of $475.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.51 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that John Bean Technologies will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.15%.

In other news, Director Polly B. Kawalek sold 1,800 shares of John Bean Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.56, for a total value of $262,008.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,820 shares in the company, valued at $9,871,879.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of John Bean Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.85, for a total value of $39,855.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,404 shares in the company, valued at $6,696,171.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,400 shares of company stock worth $1,003,729. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and X-ray food inspection.

