Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $214.06

Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $214.06 and last traded at $213.25, with a volume of 130 shares. The stock had previously closed at $212.48.

JLL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $204.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $200.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $186.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Jones Lang LaSalle currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.83.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $201.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $1.44. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 10.66%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 12.29 EPS for the current year.

In other Jones Lang LaSalle news, CEO Richard Bloxam sold 1,500 shares of Jones Lang LaSalle stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.04, for a total transaction of $300,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,422,684.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Louis F. Bowers sold 521 shares of Jones Lang LaSalle stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.08, for a total transaction of $107,367.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.5% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the first quarter worth $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the first quarter worth $31,000. Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 11.1% during the second quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 1,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 2.5% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. 94.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL)

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in America's, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt placement, loan sales, equity placement, loan servicing, funds advisory, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and acquisitions services.

See Also: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.