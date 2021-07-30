Jowell Global (NASDAQ:JWEL) Shares Up 2.8%

Jowell Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:JWEL) shot up 2.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.20 and last traded at $5.19. 10,081 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 121,257 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.05.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.22.

Get Jowell Global alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Jowell Global stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Jowell Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:JWEL) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 36,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.17% of Jowell Global as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Jowell Global Ltd. engages in the online retail of cosmetics, health and nutritional supplements, and household products in China. It also sells skin care, body care, and baby and children products; washing items; fragrances; food products; electronics; and apparel. In addition, it sells its products through retail stores under the Love Home brand name.

Featured Story: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Jowell Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jowell Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.