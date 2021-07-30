JPMorgan Chase & Co. Begins Coverage on EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) in a report published on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of EverCommerce in a research report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of EverCommerce in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of EverCommerce in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Raymond James started coverage on shares of EverCommerce in a research report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on shares of EverCommerce in a research report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of 22.15.

EverCommerce stock opened at 18.41 on Monday. EverCommerce has a 1 year low of 16.01 and a 1 year high of 21.00.

In other news, insider Lisa M. Sterling purchased 5,882 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of 17.00 per share, with a total value of 99,994.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 20,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 349,996. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Lisa E. Storey purchased 2,941 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of 17.00 per share, for a total transaction of 49,997.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the general counsel now directly owns 17,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 299,999. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

About EverCommerce

EverCommerce Inc provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small- and medium-sized businesses. The company offers business management software, such as route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management; billing and payment solutions, including e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications comprising reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions consisting of websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

