JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) to Neutral

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) was downgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $213.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $230.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 3.71% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on FIVN. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Five9 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Five9 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.47.

Shares of FIVN opened at $205.39 on Wednesday. Five9 has a 1 year low of $107.98 and a 1 year high of $211.44. The company has a quick ratio of 6.50, a current ratio of 6.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42. The company has a market capitalization of $13.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -289.28 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $180.24.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $143.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.46 million. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 9.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Five9 will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Five9 news, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 1,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total value of $193,203.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 2,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.49, for a total value of $343,965.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 136,313 shares of company stock worth $22,831,306. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Five9 by 102.1% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 192 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Five9 by 166.7% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Five9 by 165.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 234 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Five9 during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Five9 by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 257 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.82% of the company’s stock.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

