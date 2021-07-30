JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Informa (LON:INF) Price Target to GBX 501

Informa (LON:INF) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 465 ($6.08) to GBX 501 ($6.55) in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on INF. reissued a buy rating on shares of Informa in a report on Monday, June 28th. reissued a buy rating on shares of Informa in a report on Monday, June 28th. Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of Informa in a report on Monday, June 28th. Berenberg Bank raised Informa to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 610 ($7.97) to GBX 640 ($8.36) in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Informa from GBX 670 ($8.75) to GBX 640 ($8.36) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Informa presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 586.20 ($7.66).

Shares of INF opened at GBX 511.80 ($6.69) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.69 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.97. Informa has a one year low of GBX 345.80 ($4.52) and a one year high of GBX 659 ($8.61). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.21, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 520.43.

Informa plc operates as a business-to-business exhibitions and events, learning, and information services company worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Informa Connect, Informa Intelligence, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect division provides content-driven events and digital platforms that allow professionals to meet, connect, learn, and share knowledge.

