JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Signify (OTCMKTS:PHPPY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their neutral rating on shares of Signify (OTCMKTS:PHPPY) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on PHPPY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Signify in a research report on Monday. Citigroup reissued a neutral rating on shares of Signify in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Signify in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Signify in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Signify presently has an average rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS:PHPPY opened at $26.76 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.02. Signify has a 1 year low of $14.93 and a 1 year high of $35.70.

Signify N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting products in Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through Digital Solutions, Digital Products, and Conventional Products segments. The company offers light-emitting diode (LED) and conventional luminaires, systems, and services for various market segments comprising offices, commercial buildings, shops, hospitality, industry, and outdoor environments that include smart cities.

