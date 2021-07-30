JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY)

ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ENGGY. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut ENAGAS S A/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

ENGGY opened at $11.41 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.47. ENAGAS S A/ADR has a 1 year low of $10.24 and a 1 year high of $12.98.

Enagás, SA engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of gas infrastructures in Spain and internationally. The company provides gas transportation services through gas pipelines; natural gas regasification services; and operates underground storage facilities. It is involved in the operation and technical management of the basic network and secondary transportation network for natural gas.

