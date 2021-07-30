Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.41-0.51 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.46. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.15-1.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.18 billion.Juniper Networks also updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

NYSE:JNPR traded up $0.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,174,539. Juniper Networks has a 12 month low of $19.51 and a 12 month high of $29.08. The company has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Juniper Networks will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.47%.

JNPR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research raised Juniper Networks from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. MKM Partners raised shares of Juniper Networks from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Juniper Networks from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Juniper Networks from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.22.

In other Juniper Networks news, EVP Manoj Leelanivas sold 34,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $954,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,088,185. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William Stensrud sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total value of $522,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,862 shares in the company, valued at $257,694.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,742 shares of company stock worth $1,896,221 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; and NorthStar controllers.

