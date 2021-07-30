Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) Shares Gap Down to $27.64

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $27.64, but opened at $26.32. Juniper Networks shares last traded at $26.26, with a volume of 75,167 shares traded.

A number of analysts have issued reports on JNPR shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Juniper Networks from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Juniper Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded Juniper Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.22.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a PE ratio of 45.68, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.42.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. Juniper Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.47%.

In related news, Director William Stensrud sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total value of $522,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $257,694.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Anne Delsanto sold 1,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.86, for a total value of $45,930.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,566.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,742 shares of company stock valued at $1,896,221 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JNPR. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in Juniper Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Juniper Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Juniper Networks by 86.8% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,569 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in Juniper Networks by 68.4% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in Juniper Networks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

About Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR)

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; and NorthStar controllers.

Read More: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.