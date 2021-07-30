Kahoot! ASA (OTCMKTS:KHOTF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Kahoot! ASA (OTCMKTS:KHOTF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,094,600 shares, an increase of 84.6% from the June 30th total of 593,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 202,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.4 days.

KHOTF opened at $4.65 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.57. Kahoot! ASA has a 52-week low of $3.71 and a 52-week high of $16.34.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KHOTF. Nordea Equity Research started coverage on shares of Kahoot! ASA in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Kahoot! ASA in a research note on Monday.

Kahoot! ASA operates a game-based learning platform in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Latin America and the Caribbean, Africa, the Middle East, and India. The company's platforms help to create, share, and play learning games. It offers Kahoot! Learning platform for learning and engagement services; Actimo, an employee engagement platform which connects and engages Organizations work teams; Drops, a language learning app for visuals and play; Kahoot! DragonBox app for math learning; and Kahoot! Poio Read app, which empowers children to learn to read through play.

