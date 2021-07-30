Karen K. Mcginnis Acquires 15,000 Shares of Absci Corp (NASDAQ:ABSI) Stock

Absci Corp (NASDAQ:ABSI) Director Karen K. Mcginnis purchased 15,000 shares of Absci stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $240,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

ABSI opened at $28.54 on Friday. Absci Corp has a 1 year low of $20.88 and a 1 year high of $29.21.

