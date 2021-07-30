KARMA (KARMA) Price Reaches $0.0008 on Exchanges

KARMA (CURRENCY:KARMA) traded up 9.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 30th. In the last week, KARMA has traded down 90% against the dollar. One KARMA coin can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. KARMA has a total market capitalization of $4.23 million and approximately $1,995.00 worth of KARMA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001958 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00005727 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000093 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded up 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $29.71 or 0.00073911 BTC.

About KARMA

KARMA (CRYPTO:KARMA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 3rd, 2014. KARMA’s total supply is 8,462,823,687 coins and its circulating supply is 5,450,532,381 coins. KARMA’s official website is www.karmaapp.io . The official message board for KARMA is medium.com/@hello_11092 . KARMA’s official Twitter account is @KarmaBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for KARMA is /r/KARMAEOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Karma is a dapp that awards tokens for helping people through positive actions. Users also earn tokens by validating good deeds. Share tokens with those you feel deserve it for doing good in the world and promote a world of giving. “

Buying and Selling KARMA

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KARMA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KARMA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KARMA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

