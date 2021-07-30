Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF) Short Interest Update

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 436,700 shares, an increase of 263.0% from the June 30th total of 120,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 164,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 3.9% in the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 42,037 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 12.8% during the first quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 26,069 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,965 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 21.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,445 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 3,233 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 4.9% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 69,633 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 3,252 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Shares of KMF stock opened at $7.32 on Friday. Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure has a 12-month low of $3.89 and a 12-month high of $7.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.36.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.65%. This is a positive change from Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd.

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure Company Profile

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund primarily invests in companies in the midstream/energy sector consisting of Midstream MLPs, Midstream Companies, Other MLPs and Other Energy companies.

