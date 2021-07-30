KB Financial Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 4,166 Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,166 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 1,553.6% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 463 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UBER opened at $44.46 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.15. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.48 and a fifty-two week high of $64.05. The company has a market capitalization of $83.49 billion, a PE ratio of -19.95 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.01). Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 42.11% and a negative net margin of 34.45%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. Analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total value of $328,315.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

UBER has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 target price (down from $76.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Sunday, May 2nd. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.31.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

