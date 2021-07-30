KB Financial Partners LLC Invests $192,000 in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,332 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aspen Technology during the first quarter worth about $491,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Aspen Technology by 22.5% during the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the period. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd grew its holdings in Aspen Technology by 256.6% during the first quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd now owns 26,827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,872,000 after acquiring an additional 19,303 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Aspen Technology by 4.2% during the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 24,871 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co grew its holdings in Aspen Technology by 35.2% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 6,980 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares during the period. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP John Hague sold 550 shares of Aspen Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.68, for a total transaction of $80,124.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Antonio J. Pietri sold 48,030 shares of Aspen Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total value of $6,631,021.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 285,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,395,282.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,021 shares of company stock worth $10,480,928. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AZPN opened at $144.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 5.42 and a quick ratio of 5.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $141.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.27, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.25. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.08 and a 1 year high of $162.56.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.06). Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 55.65% and a net margin of 45.30%. The company had revenue of $162.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.83.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset optimization solutions in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services and Other. It offers asset optimization software that optimizes asset design, operations, and maintenance in various industrial environments.

