KB Financial Partners LLC Invests $214,000 in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,139 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the first quarter worth about $25,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 72.9% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 147 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1,290.9% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 153 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 114.9% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Motorola Solutions news, SVP Rajan Naik sold 6,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.78, for a total transaction of $1,259,858.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 1,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $312,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,959 shares of company stock worth $3,043,955 over the last three months. 2.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MSI stock opened at $223.78 on Friday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $135.90 and a 1-year high of $225.01. The company has a market cap of $37.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $214.60.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 203.20% and a net margin of 13.22%. Motorola Solutions’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 39.89%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. boosted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $204.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.29.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

