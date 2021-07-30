KB Financial Partners LLC Invests $272,000 in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,824 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,790,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 14.4% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 40,997 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,129,000 after buying an additional 5,169 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,840,764 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $572,389,000 after buying an additional 52,240 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 29.7% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 46,875 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,985,000 after buying an additional 10,745 shares during the period.

In other Affiliated Managers Group news, Director Reuben Jeffery III purchased 2,500 shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $160.49 per share, for a total transaction of $401,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,209,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMG. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $246.00 target price (up from $213.00) on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $167.00 to $202.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. lifted their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $213.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Affiliated Managers Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.00.

AMG stock opened at $158.83 on Friday. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a one year low of $62.19 and a one year high of $180.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $162.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.54, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.36.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $4.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.18. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 18.76%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 16.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.30%.

Affiliated Managers Group Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

