KB Financial Partners LLC Takes $209,000 Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,774,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,289,283,000 after purchasing an additional 671,918 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 35,455,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,733,289,000 after purchasing an additional 6,063,098 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,250,767,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,733,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,906,680,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,261,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,251,000 after purchasing an additional 115,757 shares in the last quarter. 71.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on MRK. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, May 20th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.79 price target on the stock. Truist began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.72.

In other news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $1,513,455.68. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MRK opened at $76.97 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.71 and a 52 week high of $87.80.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 54.15%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.77%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

