KB Financial Partners LLC Takes Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in AON by 348.0% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AON by 318.2% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AON during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in AON in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Curi Capital acquired a new position in AON in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. 98.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AON opened at $263.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.83 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Aon plc has a 1-year low of $179.52 and a 1-year high of $265.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $242.91.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.23. AON had a return on equity of 62.86% and a net margin of 18.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.80%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AON. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on AON from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on AON from $241.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AON from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of AON from $275.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of AON from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $265.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.31.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

