KB Financial Partners LLC Takes Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,698 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FIS. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,952,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,399,974 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $198,040,000 after buying an additional 62,693 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 26,270 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,716,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,380 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $536,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FIS opened at $149.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $92.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -393.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.84. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.17 and a 12-month high of $156.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $146.46.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 7.01% and a negative net margin of 1.82%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FIS. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Truist Securities lowered Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $166.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.95.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 17,800 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.95, for a total transaction of $2,580,110.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,725,784.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

