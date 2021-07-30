KeyCorp Comments on Pentair plc’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:PNR)

Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Pentair in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 27th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.84 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.78. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Pentair’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.91 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.70 EPS.

Get Pentair alerts:

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. Pentair had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The company had revenue of $941.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $912.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PNR. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Pentair from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Citigroup raised their price target on Pentair from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen boosted their price target on Pentair from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Pentair from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Pentair from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.21.

PNR stock opened at $72.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.17. Pentair has a fifty-two week low of $42.02 and a fifty-two week high of $72.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.00%.

In related news, EVP John H. Jacko sold 30,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $2,153,350.29. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $750,012.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Pentair during the 4th quarter worth $99,205,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Pentair by 62.8% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,921,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $119,749,000 after purchasing an additional 741,309 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Pentair by 121.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 730,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,554,000 after acquiring an additional 400,626 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Pentair by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 718,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,160,000 after purchasing an additional 270,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Pentair by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,651,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $850,764,000 after buying an additional 261,154 shares during the last quarter. 81.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Pentair

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

Read More: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.