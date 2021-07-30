KeyCorp Raises Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Price Target to $3,071.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) had its price objective lifted by KeyCorp from $2,681.00 to $3,071.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the information services provider’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.46% from the stock’s previous close. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Alphabet’s FY2023 earnings at $122.64 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on GOOG. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,750.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,850.00 to $3,140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,850.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,001.10.

Shares of GOOG opened at $2,730.81 on Wednesday. Alphabet has a one year low of $1,406.55 and a one year high of $2,800.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2,546.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The business had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $10.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet will post 90.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, Director Sergey Brin sold 13,889 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,301.36, for a total value of $31,963,589.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,963,589.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lawrence Page sold 3,998 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,261.93, for a total transaction of $9,043,196.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,809,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,981 shares of company stock worth $174,426,427 in the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,491,336 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,263,944,000 after purchasing an additional 58,462 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,105,991 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,493,416,000 after purchasing an additional 43,395 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 28.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,594,116 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,434,896,000 after purchasing an additional 804,739 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% during the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 1,542,512 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,463,413,000 after purchasing an additional 16,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 18.3% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,392,266 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,880,083,000 after buying an additional 215,663 shares during the last quarter. 31.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

