KeyCorp Weighs in on Cleveland-Cliffs Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CLF)

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report issued on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings per share of $2.20 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.12. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.61 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.28 EPS.

CLF has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $19.20 price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Monday, April 26th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.09 to $28.35 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.06.

Shares of CLF opened at $24.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 2.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.22. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 1-year low of $5.16 and a 1-year high of $25.83. The stock has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 2.32.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The mining company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.02). Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 52.52% and a net margin of 6.73%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 358.6% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, Director John T. Baldwin sold 12,800 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.38, for a total transaction of $299,264.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 120,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,827,273.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan Miranda Green sold 18,000 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.39, for a total transaction of $367,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 91,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,857,161.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,657,962 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $154,001,000 after buying an additional 1,798,232 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,241,801 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $145,633,000 after buying an additional 2,489,493 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,591,727 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $92,340,000 after buying an additional 371,412 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 4th quarter worth $65,657,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,988,693 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $39,992,000 after buying an additional 135,440 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.64% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

