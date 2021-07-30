KeyCorp Weighs in on Cleveland-Cliffs Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CLF)

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs in a note issued to investors on Sunday, July 25th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs anticipates that the mining company will post earnings of $2.12 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.46 EPS.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The mining company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 52.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 358.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CLF. TheStreet raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.09 to $28.35 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.06.

CLF opened at $24.86 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 2.32. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 52-week low of $5.16 and a 52-week high of $25.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.22.

In related news, Director John T. Baldwin sold 12,800 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.38, for a total value of $299,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 120,927 shares in the company, valued at $2,827,273.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Susan Miranda Green sold 18,000 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.39, for a total transaction of $367,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 91,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,857,161.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 946,391 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $19,032,000 after buying an additional 82,385 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 116.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 266,834 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,366,000 after buying an additional 143,741 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,419,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $332,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 64.64% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

