KeyCorp Weighs in on Electronic Arts Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:EA)

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp upped their FY2022 EPS estimates for Electronic Arts in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 27th. KeyCorp analyst T. Parker now expects that the game software company will post earnings per share of $4.99 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.98. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Electronic Arts’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.70 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.02 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.35 EPS.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The game software company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 16.74%. Electronic Arts’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share.

EA has been the subject of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Electronic Arts presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.41.

Shares of EA stock opened at $143.38 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.13 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $142.81. Electronic Arts has a 1-year low of $110.15 and a 1-year high of $150.30.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,329 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 3,762 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,868 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,116 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 88.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.05, for a total value of $137,050.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 21,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,880,105.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total transaction of $833,572.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,693 shares in the company, valued at $3,723,940.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 127,837 shares of company stock worth $18,243,474 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is currently 14.98%.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs.

