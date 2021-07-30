KeyCorp Weighs in on Medpace Holdings, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) – KeyCorp reduced their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Medpace in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 26th. KeyCorp analyst D. Hooker now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.13 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.14.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. Medpace had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 20.73%.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on MEDP. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Medpace from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $167.90 price target on shares of Medpace in a research note on Tuesday. Truist increased their price target on shares of Medpace from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medpace from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

Medpace stock opened at $175.71 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $176.44. Medpace has a 1-year low of $105.48 and a 1-year high of $196.12. The stock has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 41.64 and a beta of 1.34.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Medpace by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 2,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Medpace by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Medpace by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Medpace by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Medpace by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

In other Medpace news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 17,413 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.13, for a total transaction of $3,154,016.69. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 706,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,994,246.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Susan E. Burwig sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total transaction of $2,684,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 77,405 shares in the company, valued at $13,852,398.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 255,799 shares of company stock worth $46,473,731. Company insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

