Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 70.66% and a return on equity of 12.01%.

Shares of NYSE:KRC traded up $0.58 during trading on Thursday, reaching $69.96. 398,105 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,109,878. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $70.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.85. Kilroy Realty has a 12-month low of $45.28 and a 12-month high of $74.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a current ratio of 5.07.

Get Kilroy Realty alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.91%.

Several research firms have commented on KRC. Mizuho initiated coverage on Kilroy Realty in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI raised shares of Kilroy Realty from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.27.

Kilroy Realty Company Profile

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the ÂcompanyÂ, ÂKRCÂ) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

Read More: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Kilroy Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kilroy Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.