Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 6,163 Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,163 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $785,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGA. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 239.7% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 248 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Reinsurance Group of America in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Reinsurance Group of America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 570.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 831 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covenant Partners LLC bought a new position in Reinsurance Group of America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

RGA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $118.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. decreased their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.20.

Shares of NYSE:RGA opened at $110.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.21. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $83.08 and a 1-year high of $134.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.42.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.98). The company had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 2.47% and a net margin of 4.14%. The business’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is 37.14%.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

