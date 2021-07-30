Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Makes New $855,000 Investment in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 43,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $855,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Global X Uranium ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in Global X Uranium ETF in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in Global X Uranium ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 52,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 337.9% in the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 4,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 3,278 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 26.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 32,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 6,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Global X Uranium ETF during the first quarter worth about $126,000.

Shares of Global X Uranium ETF stock opened at $20.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.25. Global X Uranium ETF has a 1 year low of $10.51 and a 1 year high of $23.84.

