Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Sells 268 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 268 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Waste Management by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,682,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $862,214,000 after acquiring an additional 647,203 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Waste Management by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,186,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $795,844,000 after acquiring an additional 186,769 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA grew its position in Waste Management by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,115,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $789,036,000 after acquiring an additional 187,435 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Waste Management by 100.8% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,929,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $765,347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,976,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,860,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $627,678,000 after buying an additional 584,632 shares in the last quarter. 74.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WM stock opened at $146.21 on Friday. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.11 and a fifty-two week high of $149.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.70.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 24.44%. Waste Management’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 57.07%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WM shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Waste Management from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Waste Management from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $146.70 price target (down previously from $147.00) on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Waste Management from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Waste Management from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Waste Management currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.06.

In other news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 28,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.61, for a total value of $4,175,495.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 2,006 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.06, for a total value of $278,954.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $664,150.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 170,139 shares of company stock valued at $24,146,942 in the last 90 days. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

