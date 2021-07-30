Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Sells 412 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 4.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 412 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geier Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 0.9% during the first quarter. Geier Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in American Electric Power by 2.6% in the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 5,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 4.9% during the first quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 2,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 73.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.88 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Electric Power currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.65.

In related news, EVP Charles R. Patton sold 1,507 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total value of $133,203.73. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,351,615.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Lisa M. Barton sold 7,827 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total value of $691,828.53. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 21,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,914,704.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,502 shares of company stock valued at $2,334,826. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AEP opened at $89.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.43. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.80 and a 1-year high of $94.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.27.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 14.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

