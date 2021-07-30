Kinross Gold Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 (TSE:K)

Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 28th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th.

Shares of K stock opened at C$8.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$8.53. Kinross Gold has a one year low of C$7.54 and a one year high of C$13.59. The company has a market cap of C$10.32 billion and a PE ratio of 6.03.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.33 billion. Analysts anticipate that Kinross Gold will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Kinross Gold from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Kinross Gold to C$11.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Kinross Gold to C$11.80 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Cormark reduced their price target on Kinross Gold from C$10.50 to C$9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$12.23.

In other news, Senior Officer Claude J.S. Schimper sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.22, for a total transaction of C$461,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$516,651.92. Also, Senior Officer John Lewis Sims sold 6,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.82, for a total value of C$64,104.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$175,493.22. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 222,532 shares of company stock valued at $2,185,143.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

