Kirin Holdings Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:KNBWY) Short Interest Update

Kirin Holdings Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:KNBWY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 80.2% from the June 30th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kirin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

OTCMKTS KNBWY traded down $0.29 on Friday, reaching $18.55. 63,959 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,427. Kirin has a 12 month low of $18.08 and a 12 month high of $24.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.84. The firm has a market cap of $15.46 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.48.

Kirin (OTCMKTS:KNBWY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.04). Kirin had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 6.31%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Kirin will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kirin Company Profile

Kirin Holdings Company, Limited produces and sells alcoholic beverages, soft drinks, pharmaceuticals, and other related products in Japan and internationally. It operates through four segments: Japan Beer and Spirits Businesses, Japan Non-Alcoholic Beverages Business, Oceania Integrated Beverages Business, and Pharmaceuticals Business.

