KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) PT Raised to $389.00

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $364.00 to $389.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.27% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on KLAC. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of KLA from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Cowen upped their target price on shares of KLA from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of KLA from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $322.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $341.24.

NASDAQ KLAC traded up $27.07 on Friday, hitting $346.50. The company had a trading volume of 66,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,236,706. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.01, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $313.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. KLA has a 12-month low of $171.31 and a 12-month high of $359.69.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $4.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.44. KLA had a net margin of 28.77% and a return on equity of 69.63%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that KLA will post 14.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KLA declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, July 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $1,575,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,925,390. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 136 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.15, for a total transaction of $44,084.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,757,217.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,136 shares of company stock worth $6,268,334 in the last ninety days. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of KLA by 29.5% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of KLA by 30.5% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 179,927 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,448,000 after buying an additional 42,004 shares during the period. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA during the first quarter worth approximately $306,000. Torray LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA during the first quarter worth approximately $1,695,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of KLA by 26.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 49,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,230,000 after buying an additional 10,278 shares during the period. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

