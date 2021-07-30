Knowles (NYSE:KN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Knowles (NYSE:KN) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Knowles had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 3.52%. Knowles updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.380-$0.420 EPS.

Shares of KN stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.78. 1,553,087 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 699,207. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.77. Knowles has a 1-year low of $14.03 and a 1-year high of $22.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.36.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Knowles in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Knowles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Knowles in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet cut Knowles from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Knowles presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

In other news, Director Keith Barnes sold 6,725 shares of Knowles stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total transaction of $136,383.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 67,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,372,428.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Knowles Company Profile

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medtech, defense, electric vehicle, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones, balanced armature speakers, and audio processors used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

