Kraton (NYSE:KRA) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.17), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kraton had a positive return on equity of 6.17% and a negative net margin of 25.46%.

NYSE KRA traded up $1.52 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $38.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 454,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,696. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.91. Kraton has a 52 week low of $12.92 and a 52 week high of $45.88. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 2.40.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KRA shares. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Kraton from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kraton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd.

Kraton Corporation manufactures and sells styrenic block copolymers, specialty polymers, and other products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Polymer and Chemical. The Polymer segment offers performance products, including styrene-butadiene-styrene for paving and roofing application; styrene-isoprene-styrene for personal care application; ethylene-vinyl acetate, polyolefins, and metallocene polyolefins for adhesives application; and specialty polymers, such as hydrogenated styrenic block copolymer, isoprene rubber, and isoprene rubber latex for use in medical and personal care products, adhesives, tackifiers, paints, and coatings.

