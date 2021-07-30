Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. CL King initiated coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $16.71 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme in a report on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme in a report on Monday. They issued a hold rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme in a report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of 20.65.

Shares of Krispy Kreme stock opened at 16.51 on Monday. Krispy Kreme has a 1-year low of 15.50 and a 1-year high of 21.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

In related news, major shareholder Indulgence B.V. Jab acquired 5,882,353 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of 16.02 per share, with a total value of 94,235,295.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Olivier Goudet acquired 294,118 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of 16.02 per share, with a total value of 4,711,770.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

About Krispy Kreme

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a branded retailer and wholesaler of doughnuts, coffee and other complementary beverages, and treats and packaged sweets. The company operates through four segments: Company Stores, Domestic Franchise, International Franchise, and KK Supply Chain.

