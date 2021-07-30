Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. CL King initiated coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $16.71 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme in a report on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme in a report on Monday. They issued a hold rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme in a report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of 20.65.
Shares of Krispy Kreme stock opened at 16.51 on Monday. Krispy Kreme has a 1-year low of 15.50 and a 1-year high of 21.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.
About Krispy Kreme
Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a branded retailer and wholesaler of doughnuts, coffee and other complementary beverages, and treats and packaged sweets. The company operates through four segments: Company Stores, Domestic Franchise, International Franchise, and KK Supply Chain.
