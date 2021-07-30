Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Truist

Truist initiated coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme in a research note on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme in a research note on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme in a research note on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme in a research note on Monday. They issued a hold rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of 20.65.
Shares of NASDAQ:DNUT opened at 16.51 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Krispy Kreme has a 1-year low of 15.50 and a 1-year high of 21.69.
Krispy Kreme Company Profile
Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a branded retailer and wholesaler of doughnuts, coffee and other complementary beverages, and treats and packaged sweets. The company operates through four segments: Company Stores, Domestic Franchise, International Franchise, and KK Supply Chain.
