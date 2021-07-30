Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Truist

Truist initiated coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme in a research note on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme in a research note on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme in a research note on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme in a research note on Monday. They issued a hold rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of 20.65.

Get Krispy Kreme alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:DNUT opened at 16.51 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Krispy Kreme has a 1-year low of 15.50 and a 1-year high of 21.69.

In other Krispy Kreme news, Chairman Olivier Goudet bought 294,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of 16.02 per share, for a total transaction of 4,711,770.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Indulgence B.V. Jab bought 5,882,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of 16.02 per share, with a total value of 94,235,295.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Krispy Kreme Company Profile

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a branded retailer and wholesaler of doughnuts, coffee and other complementary beverages, and treats and packaged sweets. The company operates through four segments: Company Stores, Domestic Franchise, International Franchise, and KK Supply Chain.

Featured Article: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Krispy Kreme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krispy Kreme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.