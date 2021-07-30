Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) Now Covered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Krispy Kreme in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Krispy Kreme in a research report on Monday. They issued an equal weight rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Krispy Kreme in a research note on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on Krispy Kreme in a research note on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $16.71 price target on the stock. Finally, CL King began coverage on Krispy Kreme in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $16.71 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of 20.65.

Shares of DNUT opened at 16.51 on Monday. Krispy Kreme has a fifty-two week low of 15.50 and a fifty-two week high of 21.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.34.

In other Krispy Kreme news, Chairman Olivier Goudet purchased 294,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of 16.02 per share, with a total value of 4,711,770.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Indulgence B.V. Jab purchased 5,882,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of 16.02 per share, with a total value of 94,235,295.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Krispy Kreme Company Profile

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a branded retailer and wholesaler of doughnuts, coffee and other complementary beverages, and treats and packaged sweets. The company operates through four segments: Company Stores, Domestic Franchise, International Franchise, and KK Supply Chain.

