Krones (ETR:KRN) Given a €123.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Warburg Research set a €123.00 ($144.71) price objective on Krones (ETR:KRN) in a report issued on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €83.00 ($97.65) price target on Krones in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. UBS Group set a €103.00 ($121.18) price target on Krones in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Metzler set a €77.00 ($90.59) target price on Krones and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €63.00 ($74.12) target price on Krones and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on Krones in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €85.11 ($100.13).

Shares of KRN stock opened at €83.55 ($98.29) on Monday. Krones has a fifty-two week low of €48.26 ($56.78) and a fifty-two week high of €86.40 ($101.65). The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.29, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €78.51.

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, plans, develops, and manufactures machines and lines for the fields of process, filling, and packaging technology, and intralogistics in Germany and internationally. It operates in two segments, Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, and Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology.

