Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) Issues Earnings Results

Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kyocera had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 3.66%. Kyocera updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.840-$2.840 EPS.

Shares of Kyocera stock traded up $1.57 on Friday, reaching $64.44. The stock had a trading volume of 13,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,443. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Kyocera has a 1 year low of $54.37 and a 1 year high of $69.67. The stock has a market cap of $23.36 billion, a PE ratio of 27.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.52.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kyocera from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

Kyocera Corporation develops, produces, and distributes products based on fine ceramic technologies in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, the United States, and internationally. Its Industrial & Automotive Components Group segment offers fine ceramic components, automotive components, liquid crystal displays, and industrial tools to the industrial machinery, automotive, general industrial, and construction markets.

